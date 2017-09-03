Outpouring of support for Laie family after mother dies during child birth

A Laie family is mourning the loss of a mother who died while giving birth to triplets late last month.

Loved ones said in an online GoFundMe campaign that Chervonne Magaoa suffered an amniotic fluid embolism during an emergency C-section on Thursday.

Her three baby boys survived.

"Everyone that knows Chervonne can attest to her witty humor, her true friendship and her fierce love and devotion to her family," the campaign said.

Magaoa's husband Martin is now left to raise the triplets, and their 6-year-old son Tanner, without their mother.

In just three days, the campaign raised nearly $30,000 to support Martin, the family and funeral arrangements.

Magaoa will be laid to rest in Laie on Sept. 9.

