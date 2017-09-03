Forecast: Trades taking a break for the holiday weekend

Trade winds are taking a break for the Labor Day weekend as a cold front stalls to the northwest. The overall wind flow will gradually shift and become light south to southeast, which will spread volcanic haze from the Big Island over the rest of the island chain starting tonight. We'll have afternoon sea breezes, which will mean clouds and a few pop-up showers for interior sections of the islands through Tuesday, but no heavy showers are anticipated.

The south swell has fallen below high surf advisory criteria, with no major swells expected this week. No marine warnings are in effect.

- Ben Gutierrez

