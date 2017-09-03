Kapiolani Boulevard temporarily closed due to building fire

Honolulu police temporarily shut down Kapiolani Boulevard Sunday as HFD worked to extinguish a building fire.

The fire was reported just before 10 a.m. near a luxury car showroom.

Kapiolani is currently closed between Ward and Cooke Street.

It is unknown what started the fire. No injuries have been reported.

Emergency crews remain on scene.

