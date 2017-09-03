In first home game of the season, Warriors handily defeat Western Carolina

The Rainbow Warriors defeated Western Carolina, 41-18, on Saturday in their first home game of the season.

The win was thanks in part to a historic night from Rainbow Warriors running back Diocemy Saint Juste.

With their win over The Catamounts, Hawaii extended its consecutive game winning streak to five (dating back to last season), as well as its consecutive wins over FCS opponents, which dates back to 2001.

Early on, it was Saint Juste carrying the load for Hawaii. The senior dominated the Catamounts defense on the ground, accumulating 181 yards in the first half alone and finding the end zone once early to help the 'Bows lead 21-10 at the half.

Hawaii built on their first half lead on a blocked kick that was recovered by Trayvon Henderson who returned a field goal attempt 89-yards for a touchdown.

After forcing the Catamounts to punt on their next drive, Dru Brown was able to find Dakota Torres in the end zone to extend Hawaii's lead to 34-12.

But Hawaii's offense suffered a major blow on the other side of the break. That's when Saint Juste was helped to the locker room with an apparent injury. Saint Juste ended the night with 202 yards, becoming the first rusher in school history to surpass 200 yards in a single game twice in his career.

Meanwhile, Hawaii's defense struggled to stop the WCU offense, which accumulated more 400-yards of total offense before the end of the third quarter. That's when a touchdown from Corey Holloway on a two-yard rush would help Carolina chip away at U.H.'s lead. After a failed two-point conversion attempt, the Catamounts trailed 34-18 at the end of the third.

But the 'Bows defense opened the fourth quarter with a bang when junior linebacker Jahlani Tavai returned a fumble recovery to the Catamounts' 36-yard mark. Hawaii couldn't capitalize on that drive.

Later in the fourth, the 'Bows were able to find the end zone with Ryan Tuiasoa stepping up in the absence of Saint Juste.

On the Catamounts following drive, Rashaan Falemalu recovered another fumble, putting Hawaii in Western Carolina territory. With Cole McDonald behind center Hawaii was unable again to capitalize.

Brown ended the night with two touchdowns and two interceptions, completing 11 of 21 passes for 154 yards.

The Rainbow Warriors will next face PAC-12 opponent UCLA in the Rose Bowl.

