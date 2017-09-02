Hawaii county awarded millions for Mamalahoa Highway widening project

A Big Island highway will be getting a make over after Gov. Ige promised a large sum of federal grant money towards the Mamalahoa Highway widening project.

Mayor Harry Kim released a statement Friday announcing the funding.

“This is such an important project to improve the traffic flow and safety of the area, not only for vehicles, but for pedestrians and bicyclists as well,” Mayor Harry Kim said.

The project comes with an overall $25 million price tag. Gov. Ige in partnership with multiple agencies committed the grant of $19.5 million to Hawaii County for the project. The county will match 20 percent of the money to cover the remaining costs.

“This would not have happened without the personal help of the State DOT’s Ed Sniffen and the Governor,” Kim said.

The highway will be widened by 7.5 feet on each side, West Hawaii Today reports.

