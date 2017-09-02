Two people escape unharmed from burning Hilo home

Two people escaped unharmed from a burning Hilo home Friday evening.

Firefighters from the Hawaii County Fire Department reported that the fire started just after 5 p.m.

When crews arrived to the single-story duplex on Kanoelani Street, they found flames confined to a bedroom.

It took over an hour for 12 firefighters to fully extinguish the flames.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No injuries were reported.

