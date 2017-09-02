Route 19 on Hawaii Island closed as crews respond to vehicle acc - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Route 19 on Hawaii Island closed as crews respond to vehicle accident

HONOMU, BIG ISLAND (HawaiiNewsNow) -

Hawaii Island police closed Route 19 between Honomu Road and Route 19 intersection near the Honomu transfer station due to a vehicle accident Saturday. 

Police expect the road to remain closed for the next several hours as they investigate. 

Traffic is being rerouted to Mamalahoa highway. 

Witnesses say a propane truck may have been involved and went up in flames. 

Official details of the accident are unclear at this time. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

