Route 19 on Hawaii Island closed as crews respond to vehicle accident

Hawaii Island police closed Route 19 between Honomu Road and Route 19 intersection near the Honomu transfer station due to a vehicle accident Saturday.

Police expect the road to remain closed for the next several hours as they investigate.

Traffic is being rerouted to Mamalahoa highway.

Witnesses say a propane truck may have been involved and went up in flames.

Official details of the accident are unclear at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

