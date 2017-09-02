King tides to coincide with three-day holiday weekend

As Oahu braces for another king tide episode, scientists are pouring over tide level data collected in a small research station near the airport.

As Oahu braces for another king tide episode, scientists are pouring over tide level data collected in a small research station near the airport.

Parking restrictions will be in place in Lanikai over the three-day holiday weekend.

As many may flock to the beach to celebrate the Labor Day weekend, forecaster at the National Weather Service say another round of king tides mixed with a large south swell could create some problems along coastal areas.

Forecasters say flood risks will be highest in the afternoon hours.

Gauges in Honolulu showed water levels above predictions ranging from 2 to almost 2.5 feet.

Forecaster also say an elevated south swell can result in damage to coastal homes and areas. Impacts may include beach flooding, inundation of low-lying roads and areas.

The threat for coastal flooding is expected to last through Monday, and ease Tuesday.

