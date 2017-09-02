Police investigating armed robbery in Waianae

Honolulu police are investigating an armed robbery that took place in Waianae late Saturday night.

According to police, two male suspects entered a home armed with a dangerous instrument. The two residents of the home, a 29-year-old male and 31-year-old female, were threatened and assaulted by the two suspects.

The suspects searched the home and escaped with property.

The robbery happened around 10:30 p.m. Friday.

Police say no arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

