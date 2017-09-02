Blaisdell Park reopens after city crews complete near month-long maintenance

A popular bike path plagued with a growing homeless population is shutting down for the rest of August.More >>
A popular bike path plagued with a growing homeless population is shutting down for the rest of August.More >>
After years of complaints, the massive homeless encampment that spans the Pearl Harbor Bike Path will soon be torn down.More >>
After years of complaints, the massive homeless encampment that spans the Pearl Harbor Bike Path will soon be torn down.More >>
There's been a long-standing homeless population along the Pearl City bike path. But some say the numbers have been increasing in the past few weeks, with some bikers and joggers saying they're now avoiding the path.More >>
There's been a long-standing homeless population along the Pearl City bike path. But some say the numbers have been increasing in the past few weeks, with some bikers and joggers saying they're now avoiding the path.More >>
PHOTOS: Princess Diana's first trip to the Hawaiian IslandsMore >>
PHOTOS: Princess Diana's first trip to the Hawaiian IslandsMore >>
The city plans to clean up a home where tons of trash have been allowed to accumulate over nearly two decades.More >>
The city plans to clean up a home where tons of trash have been allowed to accumulate over nearly two decades.More >>
As climate change takes hold, many are fearful of it threatening Native Hawaiian cultural resources.More >>
As climate change takes hold, many are fearful of it threatening Native Hawaiian cultural resources.More >>
Harvey is lashing a wide swath of southeast Texas with strong winds and torrential rain as the fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade.More >>
Harvey is lashing a wide swath of southeast Texas with strong winds and torrential rain as the fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade.More >>
The USGS continues to provide impressive images of the Kamokuna lava ocean entry point.More >>
The USGS continues to provide impressive images of the Kamokuna lava ocean entry point.More >>