Blaisdell Park reopens after city crews complete near month-long maintenance

There's been a long-standing homeless population along the Pearl City bike path. But some say the numbers have been increasing in the past few weeks, with some bikers and joggers saying they're now avoiding the path.

After years of complaints, the massive homeless encampment that spans the Pearl Harbor Bike Path will soon be torn down.

A popular bike path plagued with a growing homeless population is shutting down for the rest of August.

After being closed for nearly a month, the Neil S. Blaisdell Park and bike path has reopened to the public.

The park closed on Aug. 7 for maintenance and removal of homeless camps. Crews completed landscaping, repainted facilities and finished general maintenance.

Public concern over the area grew as homeless camps popped up along the popular bike path that runs through the park.

A jurisdictional issue kept city and Navy officials in disagreement over who was responsible to maintain the path, until Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell signed a grant of easement agreement with the Navy, allowing the city’s Department of Transportation Services to manage a portion of the path.

The city says they will continue to monitor the park for violations of Stored Property Ordinances to ensure homeless camps don't return to the area.

"We hope the public enjoys the renovated park during the Labor Day Weekend and for many years to come," a city spokesperson said.

