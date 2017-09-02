Former Hawaii WR Kemp gets cut by Chiefs

Hawaii football 2016 team MVP missed the final cuts for the Kansas City Chiefs roster.

Kemp recorded more than 1,000 receiving yards last season and was picked-up by Kansas City as an undrafted free agent last spring

Kemp was considered on the bubble to make the Chiefs 53-man roster after a number of strong preseason performances, including a five-catch 55-yard performance in Kansas City's preseason finale.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.