Rainbow Wahine score second sweep of weekend

The Rainbow Wahine (2-3) continue to bounce back from their slow start to the season, scoring their second win of the year over South Dakota on Friday night.

The Wahine dominated South Dakota 25-19, 25-15, 25-13. The team recorded a .466 hitting percentage in the match with just one error, U.H.'s best performance since playing CSUN in November, 2016.

Center middle hitter, Emily Maglio led the charge with 11 kills on 14 swings with no errors, and a match-high four blocks.

The Rainbow Wahine will face their most formidable opponent of the tournament on Sunday in No. 22 Utah. First serve is at 7:00 p.m.

