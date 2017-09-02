Rainbow Wahine score second sweep of weekend

Honolulu police are investigating an armed robbery that took place in Waianae late Saturday night.More >>
Honolulu police are investigating an armed robbery that took place in Waianae late Saturday night.More >>
After being closed for nearly a month, the Neil S. Blaisdell Park and bike path has reopened to the public.More >>
After being closed for nearly a month, the Neil S. Blaisdell Park and bike path has reopened to the public.More >>
To see the latest scores from high school football games around the state, click here for the ScoringLive scoreboard on Hawaii News Now.More >>
To see the latest scores from high school football games around the state, click here for the ScoringLive scoreboard on Hawaii News Now.More >>
US employers added steady 156,000 jobs in August, unemployment rate ticks up to 4.4 percent.More >>
US employers added steady 156,000 jobs in August, unemployment rate ticks up to 4.4 percent.More >>
Colleen Hanabusa announced Friday that she will be filing the papers to establish a campaign to run for governor in 2018.More >>
Colleen Hanabusa announced Friday that she will be filing the papers to establish a campaign to run for governor in 2018.More >>