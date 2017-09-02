LIVE BLOG: Rainbow Warriors vs. Western Carolina Catamounts

The University of Hawaii Rainbow Warriors plays their first home game of the season against Western Carolina at the Aloha Stadium. Follow our LIVE BLOG of the game on your mobile device or computer by clicking the link below. Let’s GO BOWS!

Follow the game: http://hine.ws/warriornation

#UHFB #HawaiiFootball #HawaiiFB #HiSports #HiNews

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.