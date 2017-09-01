Think you're good at math? These kids are probably better

Talk about math whiz kids!

All 57 seniors in a Punahou School calculus class have learned they scored a perfect 5 on their AP Calculus exams.

The students were in an AP Calculus BC class -- that's the second of two calculus classes that Punahou offers.

“Nationally, this happens very rarely,” said Janet Chang Oshiro, a Punahou math teacher.

Students take AP classes in order to earn college credit. Typically, to get that credit, students had to score a "4" or "5" on the exam.

