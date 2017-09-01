Hawaii National Guard troops deploy to Texas to aid Harvey relief

More than a dozen members of the Hawaii Air National Guard deployed to Texas on Friday to help Gulf Coast residents who were impacted by Hurricane Harvey.

16 members from the Guard's 204th Airlift Squadron, 154th Wing departed Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam on Friday morning bound for Memphis, where they will help transport emergency supplies to the Houston-area.

A spokesperson says Hawaii Air National Guard received a request for assistance from the National Guard Bureau on Thursday afternoon. They were prepared to depart just after dawn Friday, the spokesperson said.

