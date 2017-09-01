Energy Department appointee who called internment 'necessary' resigns

PHOTOS: Princess Diana's first trip to the Hawaiian IslandsMore >>
PHOTOS: Princess Diana's first trip to the Hawaiian IslandsMore >>
The city plans to clean up a home where tons of trash have been allowed to accumulate over nearly two decades.More >>
The city plans to clean up a home where tons of trash have been allowed to accumulate over nearly two decades.More >>
As climate change takes hold, many are fearful of it threatening Native Hawaiian cultural resources.More >>
As climate change takes hold, many are fearful of it threatening Native Hawaiian cultural resources.More >>
Harvey is lashing a wide swath of southeast Texas with strong winds and torrential rain as the fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade.More >>
Harvey is lashing a wide swath of southeast Texas with strong winds and torrential rain as the fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade.More >>
The USGS continues to provide impressive images of the Kamokuna lava ocean entry point.More >>
The USGS continues to provide impressive images of the Kamokuna lava ocean entry point.More >>