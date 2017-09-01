U.S. Rep. Hanabusa announces plans to run for governor

U.S. Rep. Colleen Hanabusa announced Friday that she will be filing the papers to establish a campaign committee to run for governor in 2018.

Hanabusa has served in elected office since 1999, and has served in the U.S. House for the last five years.

“I am fourth generation from Waianae. I have had the honor and privilege of serving a community who was forgotten and ignored by many," she said, in a news release.

"I know what it means to be focused and steadfast of the challenges and I know the difficulties in bringing about major changes. Throughout my career, I have fortunately gained the skill set and the experience to address the issues facing us. Hawaii is the best place to be in our great country. I believe we need experienced leadership to continue the Hawai`i that I care so deeply about and love.”

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.