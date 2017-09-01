North Kona water shortage could last into October

Thousands of frustrated customers in the North Kona-area may have to remain under emergency water-use restrictions for at least another month.

Crews had initially aimed to have repairs to the broken Honokohau water well completed by mid-September, county Department of Water Supply officials said last month.

A refurbished motor for the well that needed repairs on the mainland probably won't be back on Hawaii Island until mid-October, around the time of the Ironman Triathlon.

The well first broke on Aug. 13, which prompted community orders to restrict water use to drinking, cooking, and hygiene purposes only. A 25-percent water reduction remains in place.

Five other wells in the area are out of service. Crews hope to finish repairing the wells at Hualalai and Palani well by November.

