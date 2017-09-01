Rainbow Warrior game preview: Western Carolina

It's been nearly seven years since the Rainbow Warriors have enjoyed a four game winning streak. But, for the first time since 2010, the Hawaii football team has a chance to end that drought this weekend against FCS opponent, Western Carolina. While U.H. is still riding the high of last Saturday's thrilling last-minute victory over UMass in their season opener, and the 'Bows haven't lost a game to any Football Championship Subdivision team since 2001, Nick Rolovich says he knows better than to overlook the Catamounts.

"We just played a UMass team and it came to the last minute and they only had two wins last year," said Rolovich when comparing the Minutemen to Western Carolina, who also earned just two wins last season. "I just watched [WCU] last year play South Carolina tough as some other SEC teams. They're scheme is good. They cause problems."

Last year the Catamounts fell to the Gamecocks by just eight points and were able to score 33 against South Carolina's defense. According to Rolovich, their ability to find the end zone can't be overlooked.

"I watched four games of their offense and I know the things they do on offense, that's a good football coach. and if they can get that stuff they can cause a lot of problems for our defense," said Rolovich.

"I was impressed by UMass' scheme but this is different. This is guaranteed tempo, everything from zone-read triple option to unbalance, to trick plays. I expect everything. I expect them to bring everything with them," Rolovich added.

On, the other side of the ball, Hawaii's offense is once again facing the unknown on defense. WCU has a new defensive coordinator at the helm in former Eastern Carolina associate head coach, John Wiley.

"There's a lot of uncertainty for us on offense preparing for their defense because on film isn't the guy who designed the defense," said Rolovich. "We can really just [study] personnel."

Wiley joined the Catamounts in the off season. He previously spent six seasons at ECU as an associate head coach and a linebackers coach where he helped coach ECU to four bowl game appearances.

Kick-off tomorrow is slate for 6:00 p.m. HST at Aloha Stadium.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.