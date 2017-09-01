Show your Kamehameha Schools pride with new license plate

Are you a Kamehameha Schools alum?

You can now show your school pride with a special vanity license plate.

The license plates are available for $30.50 for the initial year, and $25 every year thereafter.

The Pauahi Foundation will get $20 of the annual fees every year.

The foundation supports the mission of Kamehameha Schools by developing new funding sources for educational programs.

