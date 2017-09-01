Former HART chief Grabauskas takes high-paying job with Boston metro

The one-time head of Honolulu's beleagured rail transit project has been hired by Boston's rail authority to oversee commuter lines, according to the Boston Globe.

Grabauskas resigned from his position as chief executive of the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transit last year amidst frayed relationships withe state legislators and Honolulu City Council members.

The Globe reported Friday that Grabauskas had been hired as an independent contractor to serve as executive director of the city's commuter rail lines on a one-year contract worth $30,000 dollars per month.

He'll be “responsible overall for the management and supervision of the MBTA’s commuter rail system,” according to the contract. Annual ridership on Boston's commuter lines reached 35 million in 2014, according to the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority.

