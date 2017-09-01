Sunrise Open House: Aina Haina

This edition of Sunrise Open House features homes in Aina Haina.

Sales have been steady in that neighborhood: eight homes have sold in the last six months. There are nine currently in escrow and eight actively listed for sale.

Let's start with one of the lower-priced properties: This 3-bedroom, 2-bath home on Lawelawe Place is listed at $895,000.

There's more than 1,800 square feet of living space under roof. It's on a 7,500-square-foot corner lot with a large lanai area perfect for entertaining.

Next up: a 4-bedroom, 2-bath home with just under 1,800 square feet. This single level home on Keikilani Circle is offered at $1,270,000.

Recently remodeled, there's a newer roof, paint and carpet, and especially important during these warm summer months, split a/c. This property comes with a separate studio with a full bath off the garage.

And finally, let's head to the back of the valley for an 8-bedroom, 5-and-a-half-bath home on Ekoa Place. It has more than 5,000 square feet under roof on a lot of more than 8,000 square feet.

There's an open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, 35 owned PV Panels and a playground for the kids.

This home listed at $1,495,000.

If you're dreaming of a new home, get out to an open house this weekend.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.