'Black Panther' co-writer appearing at 2017 Ohina Short Film Showcase

Joe Robert Cole is a writer/producer/director who enjoys crafting smart, rich character journeys as well as creating tent pole, world-building films and television. Joe recently co-wrote Marvel’s “Black Panther” with filmmaker Ryan Coogler. Prior to that, Joe was an Emmy-nominated Producer/Writer on the award-winning limited series “American Crime Story: The People Vs. OJ Simpson” for FX. For Lionsgate, he wrote and will direct “Revoc,” a grounded sci-fi alien thriller with Mandeville Films producing.

Joe’s next feature project will be directing his passion project, “All Day and a Night,” with LaKeith Stanfield. In television, Joe is creating and executive producing a new series adaptation of “In The Heat of the Night” for MGM as well as adapting the Sam Quinones novel, “Dreamland,” for HBO and Playtone.

Joe will be a guest judge and will be helping us to run our very first `Ohina Writer’s lab. Selected `Ohina filmmakers have a chance to work one on one with Joe on short film scripts and the best script will be given the green light and `Ohina will help produce it

