Sunrise Summer Concert Series: Kapena

Kapena, considered to be one of Hawaii’s premier island bands has more than 20 Island Music CD’s to their credit. Although the band has been through some changes, its founding member, Kelly Boy De Lima is still the band leader. Kapena continues to be an institution that embraces what islanders fell in love with when fans first heard the unique sound of their “electrifying” Kapena music. In the early 2000’s, Kelly Boy introduced Hawaii to the next generation of Kapena, his three children—Kapena, Kalena and Lilo. With the next generation came a new, fresh Kapena sound. Kelly Boy’s three children have gained success of their own, writing new original music and being nominated and winning multiple Na Hoku Hanohano awards. This new Kapena band offers a diverse new package for the old diehard Kapena fans as well as a new generation of Kapena fans.

