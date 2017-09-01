Kupuna Achievers: Jan McGrath

Jan McGrath uses words to inspire others. As Aunty Jan recites Emily Dickinson's "Not in Vain", you can feel a warmth and enthusiasm in her voice. This life-long teacher has been sharing her knowledge with students since she was 20 years old, teaching others for the last 6-decades.

And even years after teaching, she volunteers her time outside of the classroom. She says, even though she takes on the role as an educator, she ends up learning from others.

And today she shares her words of wisdom with those who take center stage.

Aunty Jan's love for words continues to touch many.

If you know aunties and uncles who enjoy sharing their passion, make sure to nominate them at HawaiiNewsNow.com

