Forecast: Trade winds weakening, vog to hang around

The trade winds are taking the holiday weekend off. Winds will be light and variable until the trades return next Thursday. That will mean warmer-feeling conditions and increasing amounts of volcanic haze in our skies.

A few passing showers are dampening us this morning. But sunshine will dominate the day until convective heating creates some clouds and showers over interior and leeward neighborhoods mid-to-late afternoon.

High in Honolulu will be 89 degrees.

Dangerously large surf is pounding south shores. The advisory-sized waves are expected to continue through Saturday and then slowly decline.

Waves today will be 6-10 feet south, 4-6 feet west, 3 feet or less east, 2 feet or less north.

High Surf Advisory posted for all south shores.

No tropical cyclone activity is expected in the Central Pacific in the next 48 hours.

We are watching Tropical Storm Lidia as it moves up the Baja Peninsula far to our east.

- Dan Cooke

