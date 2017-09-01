DOE making progress on school bus driver shortage on Maui

As school begins for tens of thousands of public school students across the state, both Maui and Kauai are grappling with a bus driver shortage that will undoubtedly cause problems for hundreds of students who ride the bus as their main mode of transportation.

The school bus driver shortage on Maui is slowly improving, the state Department of Education says.

The DOE said Lahainaluna High School bus routes have been fully restored as of Thursday. However, some routes at Baldwin High School and Iao Intermediate School are still suspended or consolidated.

On Kauai, officials are still looking to hire seven bus drivers. All schools on the Garden Isle are still receiving service with consolidated routes.

