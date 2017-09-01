South swell brings advisory-level surf to islands

A south swell is bringing large waves to the islands this weekend.

The National Weather Service has issued a High Surf Advisory for all south shores until 6 p.m. Saturday.

According to forecasters, surf will rise to 6 to 10 feet on Friday.

Waves are expected to gradually lower Sunday into early next week.

Expect strong breaking waves, shore break and strong longshore and rip currents that will make swimming difficult and dangerous.

