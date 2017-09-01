Critical truck crash closes lanes of Farrington Hwy. in Nanakuli

Honolulu police have opened an emergency bypass road to help alleviate the gridlock caused by a critical truck crash in Nanakuli early Friday.

The crash happened around 1:20 a.m. on Farrington Highway, between Maaloa Road and Lualualei Naval Road.

Two men were injured after the truck slammed into a utility pole, Emergency Medical Services said.

According to EMS, a 30-year-old man was thrown from the truck and critically injured. The 21-year-old man, who was driving the truck, was also taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Police have shut down several lanes on Farrington Highway, causing a major slowdown during the morning commute.

The Hawaiian Electric Company said nine customers are without power due to the crash.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the crash.

This story will be updated.

