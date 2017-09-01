OHA trusteee admits to ethics violations involving Thirty Meter Telescope

An Office of Hawaiian Affairs trustee who admitted to soliciting business from the Thirty Meter Telescope after publicly advocating for its construction will pay a $25,000 fine to the state ethics commission.

The fine will settle the TMT complaint and several other ethical issues surrounding trustee Peter Apo, who was accused of using his OHA email address and staff members to support a private business that offers cultural training to developers.

Along with soliticing the developer of the TMT project, Apo was hired as a subcontractor to plan development of OHA land in the Kaka'ako area.

Other trustees, including Collete Machado, said it was a clear conflict with his elected position.

"That was the most shocking," Machado said, referring to the Kaka'ako development issue. "For me, that was the biggest crossing (of the) line. I was so surprised."

Machado says the trustees will likely discuss further sanctions against Apo, who did not answer questions on Thursday, instead electing to issue a statement saying he never intended to violate the ethics code.

"I accept responsibility for my errors," read Apo's statement. "I apologize to OHA beneficiaries and employees, and to my fellow OHA trustees."

