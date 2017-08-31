Nanakuli mother found dead in her home was murdered

Honolulu Police are investigating the murder of Dana Rivera, who was found dead in her home on Ualamaoli Place in Nanakuli on June 28.

Originally the case was classified as an unattended death but the medical examiner's report, dated July 7, shows the 27-year old actually died from a blow to the stomach.

"Every day I think about my daughter," says Ethylene Rivera, Dana's mother, "Every day I'm calling people asking questions."

The only other people in the home when Rivera was found dead, her boyfriend and their four children. The oldest child, 11 years old.

"My two grandsons came by me, I hugged them and said 'what happened', he said mommy's sleeping for long time," says Ethylene Rivera, who describes her daughter as soft spoken, a woman who has never been in trouble, and someone who loved family. She was especially close to her younger brother, Nathaniel Keohuhu-Goldgon, who is nine years younger.

"She took me everywhere with her. I was always by her side," he says, "She really took care of me. She told me what to do. She always had my back too."

Honolulu Police have interviewed more than a dozen people but so far have not made an arrest. Sources say they do have a person of interest in the case, but need more information before they can move forward.

"I want to find answers about what happened and what happened that day," says Ethylene Rivera.

Keohuhu-Goldgon says the two months since her death have been agonizing, "All we looking for is the truth, that's all we need."

