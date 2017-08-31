Looking for the truth: A family pleads for answers in killing of Nanakuli mom

In June, 27-year-old Dana Rivera died after a blow to her stomach.

Now police are investigating the case as a homicide.

Rivera was found dead in her home on Ualamaoli Place in Nanakuli on June 28.

Originally the case was classified as an unattended death, but the medical examiner's report on July 7 shows she died from the blow.

Her mother said the only other people in the home when Rivera was found dead were her boyfriend and their four child. The oldest child: 11 years old.

"Every day, I think about my daughter," said mother Ethylene Rivera. "Every day I'm calling people asking questions."

She said her daughter was soft spoken and never got into trouble.

"My two grandsons came by me, I hugged them and said 'what happened,' he said mommy's sleeping for long time," Rivera said.

Dana Rivera's younger brother, Nathaniel Keohuhu-Goldgon, said the two were especially close. They were nine years apart.

"She took me everywhere with her. I was always by her side," he said. "She really took care of me. She told me what to do. She always had my back too."

Police have interviewed more than a dozen people, but so far have not made an arrest. Sources say they do have a person of interest in the case, but need more information before they can move forward.

"I want to find answers about what happened and what happened that day," Ethylene Rivera said.

Keohuhu-Goldgon added the months since her death have been agonizing. "All we looking for is the truth, that's all we need," he said.

