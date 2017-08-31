Councilman: Area under Nimitz viaduct a 'hot spot' for crime

Just off Nimitz Highway, a row of cars line an informal entrance to the viaduct.

Despite signs warning trespassers to keep out, nearby businesses say any type of enforcement is a joke.

"Nobody here is doing anything about it," said John Leary, who owns Island Demo, Inc. in Mapunapuna. "It's sad. We're forgotten down here."

Leary said in the evening there are upwards of 20 vehicles parked near the viaduct. Leary's crews have had to dodge cars weaving through traffic toward the illegal parking lot.

"It's live action. You just got to be careful especially at night," he said.

Outreach workers estimate 200 people live beneath the viaduct. But they say not all of those people who frequent the camp are homeless.

"It's a hot spot for all sorts of activities," said City Councilman Joey Manahan, who claims the viaduct is home to an illegal gambling den.

It's an operation that's gone unchecked for more than a year, he said, adding that he also believes drug dealing and prostitution are happening there.

"I would think the Department of Transportation would enforce their no trespassing laws with regards to those vehicles," Manahan said. "I would think they would be concerned with liability if anything were to happen."

The state Transportation Department did not respond to multiple requests fro information from HNN, including why vehicles parked on the state property aren't being ticketed or towed.

Leary, the business owner, said all of the issues in the area has him considering a move.

"I would love to get out of here," he said.

In the meantime, he says everyone should have to abide by the same rules.

"We get a ticket if we're parked on the street more than two days. They don't do anything about those people," he said.

