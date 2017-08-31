Report: Hawaii has nation's fourth-lowest rate of obesity

By Sagan Evans

HNN Digital Intern

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -- Hawaii has the fourth-lowest rate of obesity in the nation, a new report finds.

The annual “State of Obesity: Better Policies for a Healthy America” puts Hawaii’s obesity rate at 23.8 percent, the same as last year.

But Hawaii, officials say, shouldn't celebrate too soon.

Obesity in the islands is up from 8.9 percent in 1990 and 18 percent in 2005.

Colorado had the lowest obesity rate in the nation, at 22.3 percent, according to the report from the Trust for America’s Health and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. The highest obesity rate -- 37.7 percent -- was in West Virginia.

Still, there is reason to be hopeful.

Four states saw their obesity rates decline over the last year.

“We’re far from out of the woods when it comes to obesity,” said John Auerbach, president and CEO of the Trust for America's Health. “However, we have many reasons to be optimistic thanks to parents, educators, business owners, health-officials and local leaders.”

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.