Crazy Shirts sending 'Aloha' to Hurricane Harvey survivors

By: Kimi Andrew, HNN News Intern

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - In the wake of Hurricane Harvey, many people are wondering what they can do to help disaster survivors. Days after the hurricane hit, the Hawaii-based t-shirt company Crazy Shirts has already donated a large check to the Red Cross – along with thousands of clothing items to those impacted by the storm.

Despite being thousands of miles removed from the effects of the hurricane, the company immediately thought of ways it could help victims.

“At Crazy Shirts, we wanted to do our part to support relief efforts. Hawaii has had its fair share of hurricanes over the years, so we know what it takes to recover and rebuild,” said Crazy Shirts President and CEO Mark Hollander.

Yesterday, the company donated $5,000 to the American Red Cross in order to help them send people out to Texas to help survivors. Along with the cash donation, Crazy Shirts has shipped 4,000 clothing items, including pants, shorts and t-shirts, to Texas.

In addition to the donations the company has already made to help those affected, Crazy Shirts designed an exclusive new t-shirt to show their aloha to the state of Texas.

The shirts, which are currently being produced at at factories in Honolulu and Denver, Colorado, are already available for purchase on their website. They'll be on shelves in select Crazy Shirts stores starting Thursday afternoon.

“Today we produced 600 shirts. The shirts will be going out to our Waikiki stores this afternoon and then will be hitting the outer island stores tomorrow,” said Scott Maroney, Senior Vice President for Crazy Shirts.

The back of the white shirts feature an outline of Texas filled in with the state’s flag, with the word “ALOHA” across it, using the Lone Star as the “O”. Alongside is the Hawaiian Islands archipelago. The front displays the Crazy Shirts logo in red, white, and blue on top of an outline of Texas and also reads “Sending Aloha”. The shirts were designed right in the Honolulu factory by members of Crazy Shirt’s design team.

Proceeds from the limited edition shirts will not actually go to help relief efforts, but instead will help pay back the $5,000 that Crazy Shirts has already donated to the Red Cross. However, Maroney explained that if the company makes more money off of the shirts than they have already given, they will be donating more.

“It’s very important for Crazy Shirts to be proactive. We didn’t want to wait for necessarily the proceeds to come in on the shirts. We wanted to act very quickly because they need the help today,” said Maroney.

To purchase an Aloha for Texas t-shirt, click here.

