Hawaii visitor spending jumps nearly 10 percent in July

HONOLULU (AP) - The Hawaii Tourism Authority says spending by visitors jumped nearly 10 percent last month compared to a year earlier.

The agency said Thursday travelers spent $1.6 billion in July. The number of travelers climbed almost 7 percent to more than 890,000.

The addition of seats on flights from Dallas and Minneapolis helped boost the figures.

Hawaii is on course to mark a sixth straight year of record visitor arrivals.

CEO George Szigeti says he recognizes some residents have concerns about how the growth of tourism affects life in the islands. He says the industry is striving to achieve a balance for the good of everyone.

The agency plans to discuss sustainable tourism at its summit in Honolulu next month. Szigeti is encouraging residents to register and participate.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.