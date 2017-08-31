Rainbow Wahine ignoring negativity, focusing on improvement

The White House says President Donald Trump is pledging $1 million in personal funds to Harvey storm relief efforts.More >>
The White House says President Donald Trump is pledging $1 million in personal funds to Harvey storm relief efforts.More >>
Harvey's floodwaters started dropping across much of the Houston area and the storm weakened slightly Wednesday but major dangers remained for the Gulf Coast area.More >>
Harvey's floodwaters started dropping across much of the Houston area and the storm weakened slightly Wednesday but major dangers remained for the Gulf Coast area.More >>
Honolulu police on Thursday morning closed a portion of Queen Emma Street due to a sinkhole.More >>
Honolulu police on Thursday morning closed a portion of Queen Emma Street due to a sinkhole.More >>
An underground fire in Iwilei has forced crews to shut down both directions of Alakawa Street on Thursday.More >>
An underground fire in Iwilei has forced crews to shut down both directions of Alakawa Street on Thursday.More >>