Duke’s Waikiki is hosting its 12th Annual Duke’s Ukes Contest at Duke’s Waikiki on Saturday, October 7, 2017. Some of the islands’ best amateur ukulele players will take the stage for a chance to win a Kamaka ‘Ukulele, among other great prizes.

The ‘ukulele has long been synonymous with Hawaii, having become both a popular instrument all over the world and a vital part of the music industry.

Contestants may audition for two divisions: Ukulele Instrumental and Ukulele & Vocal, with two age categories in each. Contestants who choose to play a traditional piece of Hawaiian music will also be eligible for the “Ho’okahiko Mele” award. Auditions will be held online and in person. Participants must complete the application form prior to their audition at www.dukeswaikiki.com/dukes-ukes. Online auditions are due by Thursday, Sept. 14 and live auditions will be held on Saturday, Sept. 16 from 10 a.m. to 1p.m.

The event is open to the public. For complete details, contest rules and applications, please visit www.dukeswaikiki.com/dukes-ukes.

