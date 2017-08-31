Award-winning actress Julia Ormond in Hawaii to help raise awareness about human sex trafficking

Julia Ormond is an award winning actress, but that is the only start of her success and contribution to the world. Julia is a humanitarian; the UN’s first Goodwill Ambassador against Trafficking and Slavery; and the Founder and CEO of the Alliance to Stop Slavery and End Trafficking (ASSET). She is in Hawaii and will be speaking at the Lili?uokalani Trust Innovation Huddle (LTiHuddle). The conference gathers staff and community partners who share similar aspirations, restlessness, and the audacity to make the community a better place.

Founded by the last reigning monarch of Hawaii, the Liliuokalani Trust have recently shifted their strategic direction to seek systems change and focus on the most vulnerable Native Hawaiian children of Hawaii.

The LTiHuddle's most important work is in raising awareness around issues facing the most vulnerable Native Hawaiian children and all children of Hawaii. In particular, the Trust is focusing on homeless/houseless; foster children; juvenile justice; and their commitment to ending human trafficking in Hawaii. In fact, in Hawaii, an estimated 2,800 Hawaii youth are at risk for commercial sexual exploitation. Most of the at-risk youth are foster children; and, most foster children are Native Hawaiian. Hawaii’s geographic location, popularity as a prime tourist destination for both domestic and international travelers, and its transient population make it an ideal location for sex trafficking.

