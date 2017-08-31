Climate Change in Hawaii: Sam 'Ohu Gon interview on Sunrise

Warmer air temperatures and sea level rise will not only affect Hawaii's coastlines, but could have long-term ramifications on the islands' unique culture. For example, the fishponds that have long been a part of Hawaiian history could disappear if sea levels continue to rise. Scientists have also found that all the snow atop Mauna Kea could be virtually obsolete by 2100. And many species of native plants and animals could eventually become extinct.
Sam 'Ohu Gon, senior scientist and cultural adviser at the Nature Conservancy of Hawaii, discussed the cultural ramifications of climate change on Hawaii.
