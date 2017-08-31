Burgers and Things celebrates two years in Pauoa

Take two. Burgers and Things is having twice the fun this year as they its second anniversary. To celebrate, the eatery recently added two new menu items -- the “Wave Fryder,” beer battered french fries with golden garlic oil and reggianito cheese, as well as soda floats.

Burgers and Things has been grilling up tasty burgers and sandwiches in the Pauoa community since August 2016. The man behind the burgers, Chef Ernesto Limcaco started Burgers and Things to fulfill his dream of owning his own restaurant. Today, the eatery offers a mouthwatering menu of different burgers and sandwiches including standout favorites like the Un-Foie-Gettable, Don’t Go Bacon My Heart and Wagyu Say.



“It’s an exciting time for Burgers and Things. This year alone we were crowned “World’s Best Burger” and are continuing to expand our menu as well as launch new events,” said Burgers and Things business partner, Elizabeth Hata-Watanabe. “The support of the Pauoa community and diners from around the island has been invaluable and we are so thankful for their ongoing support. We hope that they come out this August to celebrate with us!”



Burgers and Things is a neighborhood eatery known for their mouthwatering menu of specialty burgers and sandwiches including standout favorites like the Un-Foie-Gettable, featuring a grass-fed Kauai beef patty braised in a foie gras demi glas, topped with bacon apple maple jam or the Don’t Go Bacon My Heart – the restaurant’s twist on a BLT made with candied rosemary bacon.



For more information or to check out their full menu visit http://burgersandthings.com/

Copyright 2017. Hawaii News Now. All Rights Reserved.