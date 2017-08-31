Billy V: Gloria Gaynor re-writes hit song for victims of Harvey, Remembering Princess Diana

Singer Gloria Gaynor re-wrote her famous disco hit "I will Survive" for victims of Hurricane Harvey. Gaynor said she hopes the song would cheer the victims "up just a little bit.
