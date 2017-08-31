Sinkhole closes portion of Queen Emma St. - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Sinkhole closes portion of Queen Emma St.

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

Honolulu police on Thursday morning closed a portion of Queen Emma Street because of a sinkhole.

A northbound lane of Queen Emma Street is closed between Vineyard Boulevard to Pacific Club.

The sinkhole was reported at around 7:10 a.m.

Authorities have not released further information.

This story will be updated.

