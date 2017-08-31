Forecast: Enjoy the trade winds before it becomes humid and voggy

Enjoy the trade winds while we have them, they will be 10-20 mph through today, then trend lighter on Friday. Over the holiday weekend the winds will turn southerly and bring us humid conditions and increasing amounts of vog.

This change in the weather is due to an approaching cold front that is expected to stall out just northwest of the islands. So plan for warm, muggy, and voggy conditions beginning as early as Saturday until the middle of next week. That's when the trade winds should return.

Clouds and showers will favor windward and mauka areas today, then become focused over leeward and interior neighborhoods until the trades return.

High today in Honolulu will be 89 degrees.

Surf is building along south shores today. The National Weather Service have posted a High Surf Advisory in anticipation of the surf reaching 8 feet later today. The advisory-sized surf will likely last through Saturday.

Here are today's wave heights: south 4-7 feet building to 6-9 feet by afternoon, west will get some south wrap and be 4-6 feet today, east shores 1-3 feet, north 2 feet or less.

High Surf Advisory for all south-facing shorelines until 6:00 PM Saturday.

Tropical Storm Lidia has formed in the East Pacific along the Mexico coast. It is not expected to become a hurricane and is forecast to hug the coast as it drifts northwest toward the Baja Peninsula. No tropical cyclone activity is expected for the Central Pacific over the next 48 hours.

- Dan Cooke

