Hawaii county addresses security following 2nd bus theft

HILO, Hawaii (AP) - Hawaii officials are scrambling to shore up security after a second public transit bus was stolen within a week.

The Hawaii Tribune-Herald reports Hilo Mayor Harry Kim said Tuesday he met with the County of Hawaii Mass Transit Agency to discuss security for the bus baseyard.

Police say it appears the suspect, the same in both bus thefts, cut the lock to the gate of the baseyard, which is as low as 4 feet (1.22 meters) in some spots.

Police say the suspect was charged Tuesday with first-degree theft, resisting an order to stop, reckless endangering, reckless driving, driving without a commercial driver's license, driving a stolen vehicle, property damage and two counts of inattention to driving.

