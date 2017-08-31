Manhole fire forces road closure in Iwilei

A fire that burst from a manhole in Iwilei has forced crews to shut down both directions of Alakawa Street on Thursday morning.

It happened just before 4 a.m.

Hawaii News Now cameras captured green flames coming from the manhole located in front of the Home Depot. A plume of smoke followed shortly thereafter.

The Honolulu Fire Department said the blaze was likely caused by water from recent heavy rains that may have gotten into underground wires that were spliced together.

On Wednesday morning, a gas leak temporarily shut down Alakawa Street, but it’s not clear if it’s connected to Thursday’s fire.

This story will be updated.

