Arrested for drugs in Guam, Hawaii-born singer asks to return to Hawaii

Grammy Award-winning singer and Hawaii native Yvonne Elliman-Alexander and her husband were arrested in Guam for being in possession of methamphetamine and marijuana.

A Hawaii-born singer arrested and accused of bringing drugs into Guam asked a judge to let her return home to Hawaii.

Singer Yvonne Elliman-Alexander and her husband were arrested mid-August after drug sniffing dogs picked up the scent of illegal substances on the pair at a customs checkpoint.

The two were headed to a benefit concert at a school.

The couple was allegedly found with marijuana in their possession. Court documents also say crystal-like rocks and a glass pipe with suspected methamphetamine residue were in the singer's belongings.

Elliman-Alexander said she needs to return to Hawaii to care for her 97-year-old mother, who suffers from dementia.

"There's really a need for them to return home. They'll come back if they need if we can't resolve the case, but I'm always hopeful that we're able to resolve the case," attorney Mike Phillips said.

When asked if the two passed a post-arrest drug test, Phillips declined to answer.

"We love our home, but as far as the people this (Guam) is our favorite place," Elliman-Alexander said.

Her singing career was popular in the 1970's with hits like 'If I Can't Have You' and 'Hello Stranger'.

Her trial is set for mid-September. No word on when the judge will decide if she can come home.

