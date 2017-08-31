Moped rider in critical condition after crashing into mailbox - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Moped rider in critical condition after crashing into mailbox

AIEA, OAHU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

A 39-year-old man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after an accident Wednesday night.

EMS officials say the man was driving on Kaonohi Street just before 8 p.m. when he struck a mailbox. 

Official's don't know how fast he was going. 

It is also unclear if he was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

