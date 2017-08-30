Kauai man to sentenced to 10 years for kidnapping, abusing wife

Charged with the violent kidnapping and abuse of his then wife, a Waimea man will serve 10 years behind bars after being sentenced in a Kauai courtroom Wednesday.

An investigation by Kauai police revealed David Alika Machado kept the woman against her will at their home in September 2016.

Police say 30-year-old Machado strangled the woman and bound her eyes, arms and legs as she attempted to leave. Machado then repeatedly punched her, rupturing one of her eardrums.

Machado then left the house, leaving the woman bound on the floor of the home.

Once she was alone, the woman was able to cut her restraints with her fingernails, and escaped to a nearby neighbor's house.

Police were notified and arrested Machado.

“One can only imagine the terror that the victim in this case felt, lying on that floor, bound hand-and-foot, unable to see, in so much pain caused by someone she loved, and who she thought loved her,” Kauai Prosecuting Attorney Justin Kollar said.

In addition to his ten-year sentence, Machado was also ordered to pay $9,000 in restitution to the woman, and the Hawaii Crime Victim Compensation Commission.

"Domestic violence cannot be tolerated in our community and we will continue to vigorously prosecute these cases,” Kollar added.

