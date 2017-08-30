Fire crews battle brush fire along H-2 Freeway

Firefighters spent much of Tuesday afternoon battling a brush fire near the H-2 Freeway in Waiawa.

Fire officials say crews were dispatched around 12:10 p.m.

HFD is working to battle the flames on the ground and in the air. Three engines, one helicopter and four tanker trucks are on scene.

So far, five acres have burned. No structured are damaged or threatened.

HFD says the main issue is accessibility to the site. Rough terrain is making it challenging.

This story will be updated.

